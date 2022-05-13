Analysts Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Target Price at C$39.75

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank cut their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE opened at C$28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.78. The company has a market cap of C$8.93 billion and a PE ratio of 80.28. CAE has a one year low of C$27.27 and a one year high of C$42.43.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$917.23 million. Analysts expect that CAE will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.