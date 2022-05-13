Analysts Set Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT at $490.00

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $490.00.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Investec cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.41) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aviva has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.3734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

