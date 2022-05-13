Analysts Expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Tronox reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,185,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TROX traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.75. 46,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tronox has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

