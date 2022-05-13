Analysts Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.29 Million

Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $430.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.52 million to $431.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $293.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.33.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $595,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,253 shares of company stock worth $15,077,691. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $43.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $431.67. The stock had a trading volume of 494,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,780. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $433.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.67. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.