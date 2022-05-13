Analysts Expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Foghorn Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 2,124.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

FHTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHTX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. 2,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,150. The company has a market cap of $415.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

