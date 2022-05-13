Analysts Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.58. Enova International posted earnings per share of $2.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.79 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ENVA shares. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

ENVA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. 291,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 14.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.41. Enova International has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $47.88.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enova International by 1,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enova International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

