Analysts Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Rating) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 115.98% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

