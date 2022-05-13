Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 to $4.07. WESCO International posted earnings of $2.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $13.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $15.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $16.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

WCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.33.

WCC traded up $5.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.66. 9,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,702. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average of $127.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $93.80 and a 52 week high of $144.43.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.