Analysts Anticipate SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) to announce $74.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $75.01 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year sales of $372.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $388.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $557.72 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $624.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS.

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE:S traded up $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 144,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,936. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.06.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 108,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $3,868,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.