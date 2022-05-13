Analysts Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) to Post $0.53 EPS

Analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Outfront Media reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Outfront Media stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 51,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.68. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 78.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

About Outfront Media (Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.