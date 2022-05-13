Analysts Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) to post $76.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.00 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $37.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $297.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.93 million to $327.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $305.91 million, with estimates ranging from $272.10 million to $353.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

MNRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after buying an additional 219,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after buying an additional 186,202 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,583 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $26.52. 3,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,938. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 36.60%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

