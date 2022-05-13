Analysts Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) to report $122.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.70 million and the highest is $126.10 million. BancFirst reported sales of $126.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $504.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.70 million to $525.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $530.65 million, with estimates ranging from $505.60 million to $555.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,438 shares of company stock worth $13,777,443 over the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 54.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANF traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.47. 10,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,086. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.43. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

