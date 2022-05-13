Analysts Anticipate Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOGGet Rating) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on APOG shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APOG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,801. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $907.09 million, a PE ratio of 372.31 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 800.07%.

About Apogee Enterprises (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

