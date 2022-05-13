ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.67

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 4978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.

Get ANA alerts:

About ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.