Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Amtech Systems updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 180,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 million, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.40. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amtech Systems by 45.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,564 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

