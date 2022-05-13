Ampleforth Hits Market Cap of $77.23 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00003021 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $77.23 million and $3.55 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,442.12 or 1.00037934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00104606 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 84,451,698 coins and its circulating supply is 84,008,865 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

