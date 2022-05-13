Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $34.80. 593,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $272,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,195 shares of company stock valued at $651,692 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,973,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 72,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

