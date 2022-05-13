Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,861,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $250.97 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.38.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,377 shares of company stock valued at $26,030,156. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

