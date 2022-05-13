American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $925.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) to report sales of $925.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $898.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $953.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.59. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $142.63 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

