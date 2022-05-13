American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. American Public Education updated its Q2 2022 guidance to 0-$0.07 EPS.

APEI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $255.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in American Public Education by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

APEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

