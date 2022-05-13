American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. American Public Education updated its Q2 2022 guidance to 0-$0.07 EPS.

APEI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 187,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $255.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on APEI shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

