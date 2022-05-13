American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.63 Billion

Analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) to report $11.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.17 billion. American International Group reported sales of $11.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year sales of $46.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.45 billion to $48.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $48.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.88 billion to $50.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $58.56. 341,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,575. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $441,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 150,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American International Group by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 825,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,819,000 after buying an additional 215,028 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $499,693,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

