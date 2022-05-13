American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HOT.UN. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.72.

TSE:HOT.UN traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$296.00 million and a P/E ratio of -14.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.06. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$4.84.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

