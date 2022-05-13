American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $57.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACC. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 189,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,071,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,966,000 after buying an additional 400,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $65.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

