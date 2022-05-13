American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $21.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

