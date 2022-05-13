Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $23,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Amdocs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amdocs by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,118. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average of $77.41.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.43%.

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

