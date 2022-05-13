AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 10.7%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.57. 1,491,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 49,639,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,321,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,431,000 after buying an additional 428,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,382,000 after acquiring an additional 171,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,909,000 after acquiring an additional 423,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,300 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

