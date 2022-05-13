Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Get Ambev alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.46.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ambev by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867,593 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Ambev by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,754,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,984 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Ambev by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ambev by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,171,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambev (ABEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.