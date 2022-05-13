Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Announces Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.
NYSE AMBC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 23,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.
In other news, Director C James Prieur purchased 10,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Trick purchased 3,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $38,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ambac Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Separately, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Ambac Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Ambac Financial Group (Get Rating)
Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.
