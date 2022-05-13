ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

