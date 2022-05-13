Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of MO opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after acquiring an additional 644,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after acquiring an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

