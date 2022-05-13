Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

TSE:ALS traded up C$0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 51,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,624. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$14.92 and a one year high of C$25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$908.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

