Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.
NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $227.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.45.
In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ALT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.
Altimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
