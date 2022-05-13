Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 186.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of ALPN stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $7.33. 3,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,677. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 59.07% and a negative net margin of 214.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

