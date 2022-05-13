Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 186.49% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of ALPN stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $7.33. 3,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,677. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.
About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
