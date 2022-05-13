Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 6,631 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Amdocs by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,236,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,413,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 751,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after acquiring an additional 198,591 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.37. 52,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,962. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.43%.

DOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

