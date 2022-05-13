Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $9.71 on Friday, hitting $249.26. The stock had a trading volume of 145,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,877. The stock has a market cap of $181.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

