Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 11,312 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Enviva were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,957,530,000 after buying an additional 14,211,548 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the third quarter worth $13,971,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enviva by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the fourth quarter worth $6,934,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,026,000 after buying an additional 55,948 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.96 per share, with a total value of $828,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,404.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,909. Enviva Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

