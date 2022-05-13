Alphasimplex Group LLC Purchases Shares of 34,869 TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. TriState Capital comprises approximately 1.8% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC owned 0.10% of TriState Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 385.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other TriState Capital news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,599. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $993.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.94. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

