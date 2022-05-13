Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

NYSE DHR traded up $9.71 on Friday, hitting $249.26. 145,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.94. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

