Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Enviva were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,440,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,934,000.

Get Enviva alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Shares of EVA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.53. 11,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.78. Enviva Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.905 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $36,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,303.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.96 per share, with a total value of $828,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,404.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enviva Profile (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.