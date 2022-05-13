Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $2,771,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.53. 220,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,393,806. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,423 shares of company stock worth $45,925,851. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

