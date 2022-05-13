Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $275,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $5,342,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 68,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 54,060 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,751,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.89. The company had a trading volume of 60,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.14. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.