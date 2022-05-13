Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 94.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after acquiring an additional 558,400 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 221,427 shares of company stock valued at $19,220,747 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $84.73. 102,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.