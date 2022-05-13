Alphasimplex Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,949,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,822,000 after buying an additional 57,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,184,000 after buying an additional 91,573 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,372,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,990,000 after buying an additional 58,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after buying an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Shares of BR stock traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $139.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.40 and its 200-day moving average is $160.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

