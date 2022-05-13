Alphasimplex Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after purchasing an additional 285,801 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $107.87. 114,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.12. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.87.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

