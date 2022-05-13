Alphasimplex Group LLC Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.59. 92,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,299. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $137.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average of $114.56.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

