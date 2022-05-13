Alphasimplex Group LLC Decreases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Amdocs by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,236,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,413,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 751,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after buying an additional 198,591 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 52,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

