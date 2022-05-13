Alphasimplex Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.59. 92,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,299. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.56.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

