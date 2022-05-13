Alphasimplex Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 118,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,490. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

