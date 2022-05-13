Alphasimplex Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Alphasimplex Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 118,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,490. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Newell Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.