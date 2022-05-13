Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Norinchukin Bank The’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $15.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,256.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,583. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,582.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,740.21. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,196.49 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

